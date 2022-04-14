Westmoore High School Students Paint Positivity Rocks For Elementary Students

Thursday, April 14th 2022, 6:24 pm

It may not seem like something special, but a rock can really make a child’s day.

National Honor Society students from Westmoore High School in Moore wanted to send a message to some of the elementary students in town.

“We wanted a way to encourage our elementary students during state testing,” said Westmoore High School student Kenny Kim.

They took time and hand painted rocks with positive messages and hid them on the playgrounds at the schools.

With positive messages like, “We love you”, “Be kind”, “Just breathe, you will be ok”, elementary students were very excited.

“We don’t really know what’s going on behind closed doors sometimes, and I hope that they do find the courage to deal with life events,” said Westmoore High School student Vivian Ha.

Just seeing the reaction on the kids’ faces was reward enough for the honor students.

“It made me feel really good seeing their smiles and laughter,” said Kim.

Over 200 of the painted rocks were taken to the schools and the kids not only got to keep the rocks, but they also chose messages that meant the most to them.

“It’s amazing just to watch, like I was in their position once and to see them getting inspired by something that I’m a part of, it’s amazing to see,” said Ha.

Messages of encouragement from one heart to another.

This is the first time putting out the rocks, but the response has been so great that it is sure to become an annual event.



