×
Watch Live: News 9 At 10
×
Breaking News: Stillwater Police Respond To Deadly Shooting On Main Street
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@4AM
LIVE
NOW
60°
Feels like 54°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (April 14)
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, April 14th 2022, 5:53 pm
By:
News 9
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (April 14)
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (April 14)
More Like This
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (April 14)
News 9
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (April 14)
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (April 14)
News 9
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (April 14)
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (April 14)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (April 14)
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (April 14)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (April 14)
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 14)
News 9
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 14)
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 14)
News 9
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 14)
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (April 14)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (April 14)
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (April 14)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (April 14)
View More Stories
More Like This
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (April 14)
News 9
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (April 14)
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (April 14)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (April 14)
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 14)
News 9
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 14)
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (April 14)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (April 14)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 14)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 14)
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (April 13)
News 9
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (April 13)
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Stillwater Police Respond To Deadly Shooting On Main Street
News 9
Stillwater police are on the scene of a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Main St. in Stillwater.
Stillwater Police Respond To Deadly Shooting On Main Street
News 9
Stillwater police are on the scene of a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Main St. in Stillwater.
ATF Investigating Cause Of Ottawa County Fire After 3 People Were Found Dead
Chinh Doan
First responders found three people dead, after a fire broke out at a house in Ottawa County. The ATF said around 6:20 on Thursday morning, someone called 911 to report the fire.
ATF Investigating Cause Of Ottawa County Fire After 3 People Were Found Dead
Chinh Doan
First responders found three people dead, after a fire broke out at a house in Ottawa County. The ATF said around 6:20 on Thursday morning, someone called 911 to report the fire.
Jarron Pridgeon Trial Delayed For Months Because Of Missing Transcripts
Grant Stephens
One of the biggest murder cases to ever happen in Muskogee County was delayed for several months because of missing transcripts. Jarron Pridgeon is charged with killing five children and his own brother.
Jarron Pridgeon Trial Delayed For Months Because Of Missing Transcripts
Grant Stephens
One of the biggest murder cases to ever happen in Muskogee County was delayed for several months because of missing transcripts. Jarron Pridgeon is charged with killing five children and his own brother.
Twin Brothers Carry On 4 Generations Of Covering Baseball
Daniel Hawk
Living up to the last name Caray could be a daunting task, with four generations covering the game of baseball. However, for the twins Stefan and Chris, they're embracing the chance to have the best seat in the house every night. Dan Hawk was live at ONEOK field with a story on how twin brothers are carving out their own mark in the minors.
Twin Brothers Carry On 4 Generations Of Covering Baseball
Daniel Hawk
Living up to the last name Caray could be a daunting task, with four generations covering the game of baseball. However, for the twins Stefan and Chris, they're embracing the chance to have the best seat in the house every night. Dan Hawk was live at ONEOK field with a story on how twin brothers are carving out their own mark in the minors.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Stillwater Police Respond To Deadly Shooting On Main Street
News 9
Stillwater police are on the scene of a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Main St. in Stillwater.
ATF Investigating Cause Of Ottawa County Fire After 3 People Were Found Dead
Chinh Doan
First responders found three people dead, after a fire broke out at a house in Ottawa County. The ATF said around 6:20 on Thursday morning, someone called 911 to report the fire.
Jarron Pridgeon Trial Delayed For Months Because Of Missing Transcripts
Grant Stephens
One of the biggest murder cases to ever happen in Muskogee County was delayed for several months because of missing transcripts. Jarron Pridgeon is charged with killing five children and his own brother.
Twin Brothers Carry On 4 Generations Of Covering Baseball
Daniel Hawk
Living up to the last name Caray could be a daunting task, with four generations covering the game of baseball. However, for the twins Stefan and Chris, they're embracing the chance to have the best seat in the house every night. Dan Hawk was live at ONEOK field with a story on how twin brothers are carving out their own mark in the minors.
Trooper Says Missing 4-Year-Old Found Dead In McIntosh County
News On 6
A four-year-old boy from McIntosh County who was missing for over 24 hours has been found dead, according to law enforcement on the scene. A trooper said all indications are that the boy, Zaiven, drowned.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Directs Migrants To Washington D.C. To Address Immigration Policies
Alex Cameron
A second bus chartered at the direction of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrived in the nation’s capital early Thursday morning, carrying more than a dozen migrants and signaling Abbott’s frustration with the Biden administration’s immigration policies.
View More Stories