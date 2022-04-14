Couples' Quarrel In NW OKC Turns Into Fatal Stabbing, One Arrested

Thursday, April 14th 2022, 5:20 pm

Oklahoma City police arrested a woman on Wednesday in connection to the city’s 24th homicide investigation. Police officials said Tacoya Russell, 25, was accused of fatally stabbing 23-year-old Roger Gwinn.

A roommate told News 9 she did not know what the fight was about but believed the person arrested was defending herself.

“I’m still processing everything that’s going on,” said Charmaine, roommate.

Charmaine said she lost two people in one day. Russell and Gwinn lived with her and her children at their northwest Oklahoma City home.

She said Russell was her ex-girlfriend but was most recently in a dating relationship with the 23-year-old man. Charmaine said she was there when an argument between the couple broke out at their home and turned into a deadly fight.

“They both just, they were both mad and they just went too far,” said Charmaine.

Police said Russell armed herself with a knife and stabbed her boyfriend.

“She was scared,” said Charmaine. “She was defending herself. It just, it just went too far.”

Police did not indicate what time Gwinn was stabbed, but believe it was several hours before the victim was taken to St. Anthony hospital in downtown Oklahoma City. Charmaine said Russell and a relative drove the victim to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

“They had a stabbing victim show up in their ER,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “The man was sadly pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.”

Police said Russell was questioned and arrested at the hospital.

“Ultimately, booked in the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a complaint of murder in the first degree,” said Knight.

Police will turn their investigation over to the Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office, they will determine if the stabbing was self-defense or warrants a murder charge.



