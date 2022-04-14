Spencer Police Arrest Man Accused Of Starting Multiple Fires

Thursday, April 14th 2022, 5:16 pm

Spencer police arrested a man they suspect set multiple fires in the city. They were all close to each other in time and location.

The woman who owns the first home that caught fire said she just dozed off before she woke up to a room filled with smoke and had to feel her way out. It was one of three fires investigators believe her son intentionally set

"[She] told me how she had to fight herself out of the smoke. All I could do is thank God. Thank God that my sister is alive," said the homeowner's sister, Audrey Harris.

Audrey Harris' sister fell asleep on her couch then was jerked awake to the strong smell of smoke. Harris' sister said the smoke was so thick she had to press her hands against the walls to find the front door, unlock it and get to safety. She didn't know if anyone else made it out.

"Me and my sister always joke so I said girl go on with that and she said, no I'm serious. My house is on fire," explained Harris.

Harris' nephew, the owner's son, carried her cousin to safety as well. Thats when fire crews showed up and began to knock down the flames; only to get called to another fire nearby.

"During the process of those two we actually found a third fire after that," said Spencer Fire Chief, Dale Griffith.

Harris' sister's house was the only fire that started inside the building, the other two were started outside of vacant outhouses, one spread to a vacant structure.

With similar times and locations, investigators say someone intentionally started the fires. Something Harris' family knew. She said her nephew, who struggles with mental health, set the blazes. She said he also showed signs of distress earlier in the day.

"I couldn't believe it. Still can't believe it. But it's real," said Harris. She added, "I asked his older brother to talk to him. I'm crying, he's crying because I know, I know that's not who I know. Well, I said it's just not you baby, something is going on with you and I need to get you some help."

Her nephew is in custody and his family hopes he'll get the help he needs.

"I'm praying he gets help. I'm not hoping, I'm praying. That is not my nephew that I raised up from a baby," said Harris.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help get back on their feet.



