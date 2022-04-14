Teacher Donation Tax Credit Could Head To Senate, Dems Push Back

Thursday, April 14th 2022, 4:40 pm

A bill that incentivizes parents to make donations directly to their child’s teacher could now be heard on the Senate floor.

HB 3351 was a key talking point for Senate Democrats in a Thursday press conference.

The measure passed the appropriations committee on Wednesday.

The measure creates a 100% tax credit for donations from a parent to their child’s classroom teacher – up to a $1,000 per year.

The bill authorizes up to $5 million dollars in this type of tax credit annually.

“My concerns are obviously that it’s not equitable. If we are looking for ways to increase teacher compensation, this is by far shirking our responsibilities as a state legislature to be able to fund that for everyone,” said Sen. Carri Hicks, (D-Oklahoma City).

Lawmakers expressed concerns that the measure would draw teachers to schools with a wealthier tax base and leave low-income schools with an increasing teacher shortage.

“If you have two schools, and in one school area the families’ combined income is $200,000, and in the second school, the average for the family’s combined income in that area is $75,000, if you have a class size with 25 students, potentially in the first school, the teacher could be pulling in $25,000 more. School B, however, won’t have that option,” said Sen. Kay Floyd, (D-Oklahoma City).

The Oklahoma Tax Commission and the State Department of Education would be responsible for creating rules for the bill, which the measure says, ‘shall include a process for a parent to anonymously make monetary donations to his or her child's classroom teacher.’

House author Speaker Charles McCall said in a statement “Rewarding teachers with generous, anonymous donations is a commonsense option to recognize our many quality educators in a manner that meets the Oklahoma Standard.”

The title was struck on the bill this week.

This comes as the legislature is working on what’s expected to be a flat budget for education spending, which the State Department of Education warns will cut spending power due to increased costs.



