Thursday, April 14th 2022, 3:08 pm

By: News 9

Emergency crews responded to a gas line explosion in southeast Oklahoma City Thursday afternoon.

The explosion happened near SE 149th St and Douglas.

The explosion sparked a grass fire in the area.

Two people were transported with injuries. One victim suffered burns to his hand, the other burns on his neck and arm.

