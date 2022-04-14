×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@4PM
LIVE
NOW
66°
Feels like 57°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 14)
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, April 14th 2022, 1:06 pm
By:
News 9
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 14)
OKLAHOMA CITY -
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 14)
More Like This
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 14)
News 9
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 14)
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 14)
News 9
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 14)
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (April 14)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (April 14)
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (April 14)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (April 14)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 14)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 14)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 14)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 14)
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (April 13)
News 9
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (April 13)
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (April 13)
News 9
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (April 13)
View More Stories
More Like This
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 14)
News 9
News 9 Noon Newscast (April 14)
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (April 14)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (April 14)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 14)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (April 14)
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (April 13)
News 9
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (April 13)
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (April 13)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (April 13)
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (April 13)
News 9
Watch News 9's 4 p.m. April 13, 2022 newscast now.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
US Stocks Fall; Investors Eye Elon Musk’s Offer For Twitter
Associated Press
Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Thursday as investors gave mixed reviews to earnings from four of the nation’s largest banks.
US Stocks Fall; Investors Eye Elon Musk’s Offer For Twitter
Associated Press
Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Thursday as investors gave mixed reviews to earnings from four of the nation’s largest banks.
Talk Of Race, Sex In Schools Divides Americans: AP-NORC Poll
Associated Press
Americans are deeply divided over how much children in K-12 schools should be taught about racism and sexuality, according to a new poll released as Republicans across the country aim to make parental involvement in education a central campaign theme this election year.
Talk Of Race, Sex In Schools Divides Americans: AP-NORC Poll
Associated Press
Americans are deeply divided over how much children in K-12 schools should be taught about racism and sexuality, according to a new poll released as Republicans across the country aim to make parental involvement in education a central campaign theme this election year.
IMF Chief: Ukraine War And Inflation Threaten Global Economy
Associated Press
The head of the International Monetary Fund warned Thursday that Russia’s war against Ukraine was weakening the economic prospects for most of the world’s countries and called high inflation “a clear and present danger” to the global economy.
IMF Chief: Ukraine War And Inflation Threaten Global Economy
Associated Press
The head of the International Monetary Fund warned Thursday that Russia’s war against Ukraine was weakening the economic prospects for most of the world’s countries and called high inflation “a clear and present danger” to the global economy.
Floods In South Africa’s Durban Area Kill More Than 340
Associated Press
Heavy rains and flooding have killed at least 341 people in South Africa’s eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, including the city of Durban, and more rainstorms are forecast in the coming days.
Floods In South Africa’s Durban Area Kill More Than 340
Associated Press
Heavy rains and flooding have killed at least 341 people in South Africa’s eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, including the city of Durban, and more rainstorms are forecast in the coming days.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
US Stocks Fall; Investors Eye Elon Musk’s Offer For Twitter
Associated Press
Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Thursday as investors gave mixed reviews to earnings from four of the nation’s largest banks.
Talk Of Race, Sex In Schools Divides Americans: AP-NORC Poll
Associated Press
Americans are deeply divided over how much children in K-12 schools should be taught about racism and sexuality, according to a new poll released as Republicans across the country aim to make parental involvement in education a central campaign theme this election year.
IMF Chief: Ukraine War And Inflation Threaten Global Economy
Associated Press
The head of the International Monetary Fund warned Thursday that Russia’s war against Ukraine was weakening the economic prospects for most of the world’s countries and called high inflation “a clear and present danger” to the global economy.
Floods In South Africa’s Durban Area Kill More Than 340
Associated Press
Heavy rains and flooding have killed at least 341 people in South Africa’s eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, including the city of Durban, and more rainstorms are forecast in the coming days.
In Gaza, An Application Languishes, And A Toddler Dies
Associated Press
When she was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect in December, they waited another three months for an Israeli permit to take her for treatment outside the Gaza Strip. The permit never came. The 19-month-old died on March 25.
Couple Found Dead As Wildfire Destroys New Mexico Homes
Associated Press
The remains of a New Mexico couple were found near their burned home as a wind-driven wildfire charred more than 200 residences on the edge of a mountain community in the southern part of the state.
View More Stories