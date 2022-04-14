Energy-Saving Trees Program Gives Free Trees To Edmond Residents

Thursday, April 14th 2022, 12:45 pm

Trees have a ton of great environmental impacts and you can beautify your yard, while also saving on energy costs.

Lucky for some Edmond residents, you can get a tree for free.

The Energy Saving Trees Program provides 270 trees to people who live within Edmond city limits for free.

Here's how it works.

The limit is one tree per household, you'll enter your address on the Energy Saving Trees website and then it will take you to an online module with an aerial view of your house.

You can select your species and experiment with different placements of your new tree to see where the maximum energy saving benefits lie.

In addition to saving energy, trees have lots of other great benefits.

Leigh Martin, an urban forester for the City of Edmond says, "Having an increased amount of tree canopy throughout our community increases the benefits that we experience such as improved air quality, reduced storm water runoff, many economic benefits such as increased property values and of course, the aesthetic values that people see."

Martin says trees increase in value over time.

It will take a couple years for people to start seeing benefits.

Residents will be able to reserve a free tree beginning Monday, April 18th.

She says that the trees go quickly, so you'll have to act fast.

