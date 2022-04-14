Thursday, April 14th 2022, 10:25 am

Hannah Scholl joined News 9 in December 2021 as a Meteorologist, Traffic Reporter, and Multimedia Journalist. You can watch her on weekday mornings. Hannah grew up in Annapolis, Maryland where they get everything from snow to hurricanes to the occasional tornado. Every meteorologist has a storm or weather event that sparked their interest in weather and Hannah is no different. When she was 5, Hurricane Isabel made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane in North Carolina, eventually making its way to Maryland. Storm surge caused severe flooding in Annapolis. The event was both terrifying and electrifying for young Hannah and she knew she wanted to be a meteorologist. In May of 2020, she graduated from the University of Oklahoma, the best Meteorology school in the country, with a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology.

Right out of college, Hannah moved to the Blue Ridge Mountains of Charlottesville, Virginia, where she forecasted severe weather, snow and ice storms, flooding, and microclimate weather like cold-air damming. Although Central Virginia doesn't get a lot of tornadoes, she had her fair share of severe weather coverage and was part of continuous tornado coverage multiple times during her one and a half years there.

In her free time, Hannah enjoys spending time with her husband Drew and her wiener dog Oliver. Board games and breweries are common weekend activities for her, and she also enjoys taking walks and hikes.

You can find Hannah on Instagram and Twitter (@HannahSchollWX), and on Facebook (@MeteorologistHannahScholl).



