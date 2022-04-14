Rising Inflation Impacting Oklahoma Families

Thursday, April 14th 2022, 9:56 am

Emergency Infant Services says the impact of inflation is hurting Oklahoma families.

The agency says a record number of families are in need of assistance due to the rising prices.

A common issue parents are telling these agencies is that items like diapers or formula are just too expensive, or sometimes unavailable.

Just two months ago, Abbott recalled some of its powdered formula.

Stores like the retail chain Walgreens are limiting the amount of formula each parent can buy at a time.

According to Datasembly, 29% of baby formula products were out of stock at stores across the U.S. in March.

That's a significant difference from the out-of-stock percentage last year, which was between 2% and 8%.

One director in Oklahoma says social services is doing everything it can to help families in need.

"For us to be here and be able to help those families, it means everything. A mom isn't having to stress about how she will feed or diaper her child," said Social Services Director Jacky Escobedo.

Some organizations will help if you are struggling, including the Infant Crisis Center in Oklahoma City.

They also accept donations if you'd like to help.