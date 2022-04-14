Woman Arrested In Stabbing Incident That Led To Man's Death

Thursday, April 14th 2022, 1:24 pm

By: News 9

Early Wednesday morning, police responded to a stabbing victim who was at St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City.

The victim was identified as Roger Gwinn, who was taken to the hospital after the stabbing.

Tacoya Russell was arrested in relation to the incident.

Shortly after arriving, Gwinn was pronounced dead.

Investigators involved with the case discovered that Gwinn and Russell became engaged in a domestic dispute.

This happened at their residence in the 6000 block of Northwest 19th.

During their dispute, Russell stabbed Gwinn, which led to his death.

Tacoya Russell was taken into custody at the hospital and is now booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

She was booked on a complaint of murder in the first degree, according to authorities.