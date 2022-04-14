Thursday, April 14th 2022, 8:30 am

By: News 9

Lawmakers Discuss Bill That Would Open Counselor And Student Conversations To Parents

Lawmakers are working on a bill they say puts family values first, by letting parents know what their child is talking about with school counselors.

Critics say it could limit sex education and counseling in schools.

This bill would open conversations between school counselors and students to their parents.

It also says parents must give permission before their child talks about sex or sexual identity with a school counselor.

Parents would have the chance to review a wide range of educational matters on that topic.

Tulsa Rep. John Waldron (D) - Tulsa, read a strong message from a community member before the bill passed out of committee Wednesday.

"I know very much what it is like to have a gay kid in Oklahoma schools. My son is trans. If this bill is passed, there will be kids dying all over the state, either by their own hand, or at the hands of an angry parent or guardian who has been called by a school employee, outing their child to them,” said Rep. Waldron (D) - Tulsa.

According to the Trevor Project LGBTQ+, youth are four times more likely to commit suicide compared to their peers.

Bill author, Seminole Rep. Danny Williams (R) - Seminole, says he wants family values protected in schools.

"Sex in school education doesn't work, it exacerbates the problem, and we need to look at different solutions for that,” said Rep. Williams (R) - Seminole.

The measure now moves ahead to the House floor.