Thursday, April 14th 2022, 3:49 am

By: News 9

Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire on the Northwest side of the city late on Wednesday night.

According to fire officials, smoke and flames were visible from the back of the house.

Officials say two adults and a child were inside the home, but were able to make it out safely. Two pets were also found safe.

The cause is still under investigation and officials say there is approximately $95,000 worth of damage.