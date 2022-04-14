×
Thursday Forecast
Wednesday, April 13th 2022, 9:29 pm
By:
David Payne
Thursday Forecast
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for April 14, 2022.
Family Desperate To Find Tulsa Woman Last Seen With Accused Murderer
Jordan Tidwell
A Tulsa family said they will not stop searching for a 24 year old woman who's been missing since January. Police say Tyra Whitaker hasn't been seen or heard from since she got into a truck with Terryl Brooks. He has since been arrested for killing two other women.
Tulsa Public Schools Back To Being Largest Public School District In Oklahoma
Chinh Doan
Tulsa Public Schools is back to being the largest public school district in Oklahoma. TPS superintendent, Dr. Deborah Gist, said it is not a competition to be bigger than Oklahoma City Public Schools. She said rather, it is important for all districts to grow to help the state thrive. TPS is also Tulsa County’s third largest employer.
Professional Bull Riding Shows To Return To Tulsa For 5 More Years
McKenzie Gladney
PBR is staying in Tulsa for a few more years at the BOK center. Professional Bull Riding is back in Tulsa this weekend. A new agreement means the world's best cowboys and bulls will keep coming to Tulsa for five more years.
Hostage Found Dead After Police Shoot & Arrest Suspect
Ashlyn Brothers
A suspect is in custody and one woman is dead after a hours-long hostage situation and police standoff. Police say the suspect shot at first responders multiple times through his doors and windows during the four hour standoff, before officers shot him in the shoulder and arrested him.
