Wednesday, April 13th 2022, 9:29 pm

Grady Co. Commissioner & Assistant Will Go To Trial For Intimidating, Spying On County Employees

Grady County District 1 Commissioner Michael Walker and his assistant, Neal Locke, will go to trial on multiple felony charges related to an alleged scheme to intimidate county employees who cooperated with state investigators.

Both Walker and Neal appeared in Grady County District Court Wednesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing, where all eight of their combined charges were approved to move forward to a jury trial. Neither testified during the hearing or commented afterward.

Walker, who is already facing a separate embezzlement charge, faces two charges of unlawful use of technology and intimidation of a witness, as well as one charge of conspiracy. Locke is facing three total counts, one of each felony.

The OSBI found Walker and Locke worked together to intimidate county employees who cooperated with investigators and used a hidden recording device to spy on the employees and state agents.

Jana Titler, Walker’s former office manager, was one of the four former employees to testify Wednesday. Following her was Jeff Autry, Titler’s brother and former road foreman, as well as Zachary Davis and Larry Brown, both former county employees under Walker.

The group filed a federal lawsuit earlier this year for wrongful termination by Walker.

Autry testified that Walker installed a camera disguised as a motion sensor into Titler’s office at the District 1 barn after normal work hours. Autry said Walker told him not to tell anyone about the device.

“He wanted to know who the rat was,” Autry said.

Walker had access to the camera feed from his phone, Autry said. “He just kept saying we’ve got a rate and he’s going to deal with it.

During cross-examination by Walker and Locke’s attorney, Bret Burns, Autry and Titler said Titler’s office was a common area used by multiple employees. Burns said during his closing argument that the camera was installed for security purposes, as checks are also stored in that office.

There is “no expectation of privacy in a public building,” Burns said.

Walker asked Autry “if I was on his team,” Autry said. “It’s intimidating for sure.”

Autry and Titler also said they feared how Walker may have retaliated against them. Both said he was known to drink alcohol on the job and carried a firearm.

In December, Walker fired all four from their county positions. Each said they were given no reason for their termination.

The OSBI started investigating Walker starting in 2020 for allegedly misusing county funds to make about $30,000 in improvement to a privately maintained road on which he lives. Special prosecutor Brian Hermanson charged Walker with embezzlement in May 2021.

Walker has pleaded not guilty in that case, as well, and Burns claimed previously the county has historically maintained County Street 2927.

Walker’s embezzlement trial is scheduled to start on August 22. His and Locke’s trial for the intimidation and spying charges has not yet been scheduled. It is possible all charges will be combined into one trial.



