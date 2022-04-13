OKCPD Deputy Chief Carrying Torch for Special Olympics In Orlando

Wednesday, April 13th 2022, 6:28 pm

The special Olympics are always a huge event. This year festivities are in Orlando, and it all kicks off with the annual torch run.

The torch run was started in 1981, as a way for law enforcement to support the Special Olympics.

Deputy Chief Brian Jennings with the Oklahoma City Police Department works with Special Olympics here in Oklahoma, and was selected to carry the torch into the opening ceremony.

“I get to represent Oklahoma, I get to walk in with the athletes from Oklahoma together and then of course we carry the flame of hope,” said Jennings.

Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the “Flame of Hope” into Opening Ceremonies.

“There’s a little ceremony where the torch is brought up there and we meet some local dignitaries and just bring more awareness to what we’re doing and what special Olympics is about,” said Jennings.

Deputy Chief Jennings understands this is a big deal.

“Well at first I was a little nervous because I haven’t run in some time, but now that I have actually started running again and getting back in shape, I’m very excited for it,” said Jennings.

Jennings is doing everything he can to prepare for his big moment.

“I’m running several miles a day; I’ve lost a little bit of weight and trying to get back in shape,” said Jennings.

“We do about three to four stops per day, and on each stop it’s a one to two mile run into and an event, we do a ceremony and then we run out of the event,” said Jennings.

The goal of the torch run is not only to support the athletes physically but also financially.

“Anybody that wants to get involved with special Olympics can certainly go on special Olympics Oklahoma web page and donate, we always need support to send these athletes to these types of games,” said Jennings

To support Oklahoma special Olympics visit www.sook.org



