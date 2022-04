Wednesday, April 13th 2022, 6:25 pm

Who's In? : 350 Candidates File for Office In First Day of Registration

Campaigning will soon kick into high gear across Oklahoma ahead of the June 28 primary election.

Filing for the biggest races across the state opened Wednesday.

The state election secretary estimates around 600 candidates will file at the State Capitol between Wednesday and Friday evening.

After the first day of filing, 350 people had declared their candidacy.

