Wednesday, April 13th 2022, 10:23 am

By: News 9

On this edition of Wellness Wednesday, we're taking a look at bungee gyms.

New bungee gyms have been popping up across the metro.

It's an exercise where you put on a harness that is connected to the ceiling and can move around.

News 9's Jordan Dafnis went to Launch Bungee to find out more about the new bungee gyms.