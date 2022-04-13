Wednesday, April 13th 2022, 10:19 am

Oklahoma Woman Gets Back To Horse Riding After Recovering From Fall

An Oklahoma woman is getting back in the saddle at the age of 75 after a fall in her barn made her think she'd never ride a horse again.

"That was one of my goals to ride again," said Carol Peake.

It was a tumble that left Peake sidelined.

"I brought the saddle in when I turned around to walk off. That loop was around my ankle, and it just yanked my foot out, and I crashed to the ground," said Peake.

After a hip replacement, there was no bright light getting her back into the area anytime soon.

But the 75-year-old woman went to therapy with one goal.

"I am a very active person, so I wanted my life back," said Peake.

"She would tell you she hates hurdles with every fiber of her being. It was all trying to mimic getting her legs up and getting on the horse," said Alex Maxwell with Valir Physical Therapy.

While she might've hated each moment, she worked and worked at it again.

After nine months of hard work, she swung her leg around her horse and had the ride of her life.

"Scary, the getting up part. But once I got up there, everything clicked," said Peake.

Peake still needs a little bit of help getting into the saddle, but she is just about ready to get back on the horse all on her own.