Campus Correspondent: Student Loans

Wednesday, April 13th 2022, 9:44 am

By: News 9

The U.S. Department of Education has paused student loan repayments again.

It's the sixth time payments have been put on ice since the pandemic started.

All the uncertainty surrounding student loans has been taxing on students, along with the 46,000,000 Americans that have student loan debt.

“I worry if it was worth the financial impact that's going to have later in life,” said current student Jackson Wojan.

That financial impact has put some students in a position they wouldn’t have predicted.

“I've been out of school, out of work, a surgery, so that's stress on top of stress,” said student Colaney Laws.

That stress is contagious among loan borrowers and this extension relieved some weight off Jackson's shoulders, while working three jobs to pay off nearly $45,000 in student loans.

Despite the continuing extension and a chance for loan forgiveness, college financial aid advisors recommend students plan ahead.

“My advice to them is to make sure that you don't remove it from your budget, until it's either paid in full or forgiven or something else happens to them,” said college financial aid advisor Brad Burnett.

While taking on student loan debt can cause issues down the road, advocates for college students voice they are far from alone.

“Students should not be afraid of loans. It really is a part of life,” said Deborah Binkley-Jackson.

At this time, there's nearly $1.7 trillion of student loan debt in the US.