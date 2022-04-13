Campaign Filing Period Begins For Local Candidates

Wednesday, April 13th 2022, 8:03 am

Starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, hundreds of local candidates are expected at the Capitol to officially declare their run for office.

From the US Senate to Governor, to State House and District Attorney, potential candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday to file their official paperwork.

Election Secretary, Paul Ziriax, says he expects a huge turnout.

"Typically, a gubernatorial year will have around 600 or so, maybe just under that. Back in 2018, during some of the teacher demonstrations, we set a modern record of nearly 800. I expect this year will be closer to that historical average of around 600," said Ziriax.

Ziriax says this is the first normal campaign filing they've had in six years, because of the teacher walk-out and then COVID.

Once candidate filing is sorted out overseas, ballots will begin being distributed which will lead up to the primary election on June 28th.

Runoffs are scheduled for August 23rd.

The general election will be Tuesday, November 8th.