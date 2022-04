Wednesday, April 13th 2022, 8:14 am

Fire crews responded to a house fire in Spencer early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported near NE 41st and Post Road.

The house fully burned to the ground.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

At this time, firefighters says the house has yet to be claimed.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.