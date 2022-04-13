Frank James Now Considered A Suspect In Brooklyn Subway Shooting As Manhunt Continues

Wednesday, April 13th 2022, 12:39 pm

By: CBS News

The manhunt stretched into a second day after a terrifying attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, New York, during the Tuesday morning commute. Ten people were shot and wounded when the gunman opened fire, authorities said, and 13 people were being treated for smoke inhalation from a smoke bomb or other injuries from the panic that ensued.

"We are truly fortunate that this was not significantly worse than it is," New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference Tuesday evening. She said three women and seven men were shot, but none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police said they had identified a person of interest, but did not name him as a suspect. They said no one was in custody.

Sewell said the suspect was described as a Black male, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a heavy build who was wearing a construction-type vest and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Authorities located a U-Haul in Brooklyn late Tuesday afternoon after a key to the vehicle was found at the scene of the shooting. Officials identified the renter of the U-Haul as Frank R. James, 62, and called him a person of interest in the case. The van was unoccupied when it was found.

Sewell gave more details about the shooting incident, saying the gunman put on what appeared to be a gas mask on a Manhattan-bound subway train in Brooklyn just before 8:24 a.m. and tossed two canisters which filled the train with smoke. The gunman then opened fire, striking people on the subway and the 36th Street station platform, Sewell said. Thirty-three shots were fired in total.

Police said a 9mm semi-automatic handgun was recovered. Officials said a hatchet, fireworks and gasoline were also found.

"We do not know the motive at this time, but we're not ruling anything out," Sewell said.

Sewell said people with photos and videos of the shooting or any related information were encouraged to contact the police department's Crime Stoppers Program.

A law enforcement source tells CBS News a Glock semi-automatic handgun that had apparently jammed, and a tote-like bag with a hatchet, pepper spray, two gas canisters and a smoke grenade were found at the scene. There was a heavy police presence throughout the day in the Sunset Park neighborhood where the attack took place.

Photos from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station.

The MTA said regular subway service has resumed on the D, N, and R subway lines after hours of disruptions, and trains are once again making stops at the 36th Street station.

President Biden acknowledged the shooting Tuesday afternoon during a speech in Iowa.

"My wife Jill and I are praying for those that are injured and all those touched by that trauma," he said. "And we're grateful for all the first responders who jumped into action, including civilians, civilians who didn't hesitate help their fellow passengers and try to shield them."

The president said his team has been in touch with New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the police commissioner, and that federal investigators are working closely with the NYPD.

-Pat Milton contributed reporting. The Associated Press contributed reporting.