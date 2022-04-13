×
Wednesday Forecast
Join the conversation
)
Tuesday, April 12th 2022, 9:49 pm
By:
David Payne
Wednesday Forecast
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for April 13, 2022.
Wednesday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for April 13, 2022.
Wednesday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for April 13, 2022.
Lacey's Wednesday Morning Forecast
News 9
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Wednesday Morning Forecast for April 13, 2022.
Lacey's Wednesday Morning Forecast
News 9
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Wednesday Morning Forecast for April 13, 2022.
Wednesday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 weather expert Jed Castles has a look at your Wednesday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Wednesday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 weather expert Jed Castles has a look at your Wednesday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Wednesday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for April 13, 2022.
Lacey's Wednesday Morning Forecast
News 9
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Wednesday Morning Forecast for April 13, 2022.
Wednesday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 weather expert Jed Castles has a look at your Wednesday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for April 12, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Tuesday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for April 12, 2022.
Anxieties Resurface As Gunfire Erupts On NYC Subway
Associated Press
As the year began, New Yorkers shuddered at a subway crime straight out of urban nightmares — the death of a woman shoved onto the tracks by a disturbed stranger. The city’s new mayor vowed to “make sure New Yorkers feel safe in our subway system.”
Field Trip Funding Grants Now Open For Oklahoma Teachers
Cal Day
Applications are now open for Oklahoma teachers to apply for grants that would pay for transportation on school field trips.
Tulsa Oilers Look To Make Former Macy's At Promenade Mall New Practice Facility
Brooke Griffin
There could be big changes coming to the Promenade Mall as the Tulsa Oilers seek to turn the old Macy's store into the team’s new practice facility. The team owner wants to turn the empty space into two ice rinks, office space, and a place for the public to enjoy everything ice sports have to offer.
Police: Child Hurt After Being Hit By Truck In Tulsa
Johnny Resendiz
A two-year-old child was hit by a truck in Tulsa on Tuesday night, according to police. The incident happened at a mobile home park on Darlington Avenue in Tulsa, police said. The child is in critical condition, said police.
2 Hospitalized After Fight Outside Of Tulsa Home, Police Say
News On 6
Tulsa police say two people are in the hospital after a fight outside of a home near Admiral and Garnett.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee Counties
Alan Crone
Early morning storms are possible for parts of Green Country on Wednesday as a cold front moves across the state.
