Oklahoma Abortion Clinics Fear SB 612 Is The First Of Many

Tuesday, April 12th 2022, 6:51 pm

By: News 9

What the White House is called the most restrictive abortion ban in the country has Governor Stitt's signature. That law will go into effect in August.

Providers said they're shocked at how fast SB 612 moved through the state legislature and onto the Governor's desk. They also said it's only the first in what seems like an avalanche of bills aimed at taking away the right to choose.

"It has been a wave of different anti-abortion measures that have been making their way through the legislature this session," said Trust Women's Advocacy Director, Myfy Jensen-Fellows.

Abortion providers in Oklahoma believe they're being targeted one bill at a time and Tuesday morning's signing of SB 612 is just the start.

"We're going to sign every piece of pro-life legislation that hits our desk," said Governor Stitt before he penned his name. He added, "we want it clear that we want to choose life in Oklahoma."

"It will be a return to the pre-Roe era where there are allegations of people violating the law. You can go to law enforcement and make these claims," explained Interim President & CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, Emily Wales.

SB 612 made it through the Senate chamber last year. Lawmakers revived it earlier this month. The law makes the procedure illegal unless the mother's life is on the line. The physician can also be criminally charged with a felony carrying up to 10 years and a $100,000 fine.

"I have yet to see any bills that help people who are pregnant access health care or access childcare," added ACLU Oklahoma's Policy Director, Cindy Nguyen.

Lawmakers in support of the law celebrated as the Governor's ink dried. There are nearly ten anti-abortion bills in circulation at the Capitol.

"[They]Don't seem to care that they are passing overlapping and sometimes conflicting laws. At the end of the day though their intent is clear and that is to make abortion as inaccessible and as restrictive as possible," said Wales.

"Front and center in our concern are SB 1503 and HS 4327 as these are the most similar to that Texas SB 8 ban that we saw was very effective in outsourcing abortion to other states.. because of the emergency action on both of these bans meaning they will come into effect the moment governor Stitt signs it," Jenson-Fellows added.

SB 612 will not go into effect till August, and the procedure will be legal till then. Providers say the law will be challenged.



