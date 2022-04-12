Guthrie Woman Arrested, Accused of Stealing, 2nd Degree Arson

Tuesday, April 12th 2022, 5:10 pm

A Guthrie woman is behind bars, accused of robbing a home and then setting a detached garage on fire.

It happened on Saturday when Sherri Boyd woke up to a commotion and found the garage engulfed in flames.

"The flames were so high and coming out the doors and the windows so bad that I thought it was going to hit the house," said Boyd, a resident of the home.

She quickly called 911 and waited as firefighters got there and started knocking down the fire. Taylore Michelle Small was arrested.

Investigators say she's accused of breaking into the home and stealing several items before starting the fire.

"I used to feel safe in my home," said Boyd. "I thought it was okay, now I don't feel safe anymore. Locks don't keep people away anymore."

Small was booked into the Logan County Jail on complaints of first-degree burglary, possession of stolen property, and second-degree arson.

Boyd claims she didn't know Small before this incident.

It's still unknown how or why Small set the fire.

Boyd says she lost a lot in the flames, but also feels lucky it didn't spread to her home.

"Every time I look out there and look at it, just cry because I think what if just a little more wind that day and that house would have been on fire," Boyd said.

The fire did not damage any of the other properties. Fortunately, no one was hurt.



