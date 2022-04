Tuesday, April 12th 2022, 12:31 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

The Luther Police Department announced Tuesday that they have located a missing teenage girl with the assistance of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The teen had been missing since around 8 a.m. Monday morning and was last seen at the Luther Library.

The missing girl was found safely, according to Luther police.

