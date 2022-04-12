Gov. Stitt Signs Abortion Bill Into Law

Tuesday, April 12th 2022, 12:30 pm

Just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Senate Bill 612 was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Gov. Stitt was joined by several state leaders and groups who support the abortion bill.

Filed by Republican State Senator Nathan Dahm, the bill makes performing an abortion in any situation, other than when the mother's life is at risk, a felony.

The mother would not be held criminally liable.

According to the bill, the felony charge could carry up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

This is just one of several bills sent to the governor's desk.

Gov. Stitt has promised to sign every piece of pro-life legislation presented to him.

Under House Bill 4327, anyone who performs, aids or abets an abortion could be sued for $10,000 by anyone else.

That bill has made its way through the state legislature.