Read Across Oklahoma Day Celebrated At Oklahoma City Zoo

Tuesday, April 12th 2022, 7:14 am

The first 1000 kids that come to the Oklahoma City Zoo Tuesday will get a free book with paid admission or a zoo friends membership pass.

This is all to celebrate Read Across Oklahoma Day.

Everyone is invited to take part in a variety of interactive learning stations and special performances.

"It is really an opportunity to, through literacy, connect little ones to wildlife and nature. It is a great educational experience for kids and their teachers and just a great opportunity to come explore the zoo,” said Oklahoma City Zoo Spokesperson Candice Rennels.

Oklahoma author, Dennis Mathew, will also be at the Oklahoma City Zoo to read this year’s featured book, “My Wild First Day of School” in person.

He'll also be showing off his singing skills.

Read Across Oklahoma is part of the statewide My First Library program.

On Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., all these activities will be free to families.

The story telling starts at 10:30 a.m. and goes until 12:30 p.m.

Families and classrooms participating virtually can visit the Oklahoma Department of Libraries by clicking here to enjoy a special video of children’s author Dennis Mathew reading this year’s featured book, “My Wild First Day of School.”

Online visitors will also be treated to musical performances, storytelling and a variety of activities.

The video also provides a look at the Oklahoma City Zoo and some of its animals and habitats.