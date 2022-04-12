Chance For Severe Weather Across The State, Extreme Fire Danger In Western Oklahoma

Tuesday, April 12th 2022, 6:40 am

There is a moderate threat for severe weather Tuesday with extreme fire danger out west.

Conditions will be very volatile across Oklahoma.

A dryline will setup in the west.

Ahead of the dryline, the instability will be very high, meaning if a storm can develop and bust through the cap, it will grow very rapidly.

Storms today will be capable of hail up to baseball size, winds up to 80 mph and tornadoes.

It still looks like the cap keeps overall storm coverage low, but it just takes one big storm to make it a very bad day.

Again, for Tuesday the big question is can storms fire?

Behind the dryline, the humidity will be down to 5% at times with winds up to 55 mph.