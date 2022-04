Tuesday, April 12th 2022, 4:53 am

By: News 9

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire that broke out in Luther early Tuesday morning.

According to officials, an RV behind a home caught fire and was destroyed.

Fire officials say they believe the fire was started by someone who was trying to stay warm.

Officials say no one was hurt and according to the owner, the RV was being used for storage purposes only.





