×
Watch Live: News 9 This Morning
×
Watch Our Special: Ahead Of The Storm
×
Special Feature: Beyond The Bell with Scott Mitchell
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@12PM
LIVE
NOW
68°
Feels like 72°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Tuesday Forecast
Join the conversation (
)
Monday, April 11th 2022, 9:25 pm
By:
David Payne
Tuesday Forecast
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for April 12, 2022.
More Like This
Tuesday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for April 12, 2022.
Tuesday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for April 12, 2022.
Lacey's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Tuesday Morning Forecast for April 12, 2022.
Lacey's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Tuesday Morning Forecast for April 12, 2022.
Tuesday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 weather expert Jed Castles has a look at your Tuesday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Tuesday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 weather expert Jed Castles has a look at your Tuesday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Monday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Monday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
View More Stories
More Like This
Tuesday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for April 12, 2022.
Lacey's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Tuesday Morning Forecast for April 12, 2022.
Tuesday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 weather expert Jed Castles has a look at your Tuesday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Monday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Monday Afternoon Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for April 11, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Monday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for April 11, 2022.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Etsy Sellers Protest Fees By Halting Their Sales For A Week
Associated Press
Some vendors on Etsy say they are halting sales of their items on the site for a week to protest a hike in the fees the crafts e-commerce marketplace charges them.
Etsy Sellers Protest Fees By Halting Their Sales For A Week
Associated Press
Some vendors on Etsy say they are halting sales of their items on the site for a week to protest a hike in the fees the crafts e-commerce marketplace charges them.
US Pulls Non-Emergency Staff From Shanghai Amid COVID Surge
Associated Press
The U.S. has ordered non-emergency government staff to leave Shanghai, which is under a tight lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge.
US Pulls Non-Emergency Staff From Shanghai Amid COVID Surge
Associated Press
The U.S. has ordered non-emergency government staff to leave Shanghai, which is under a tight lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge.
Watching For New COVID Variants In Wildlife 'Now Critical,' CDC Says
CBS News
Citing concerns over new coronavirus variants that are mutating in American wildlife and could spread back to humans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now urging health authorities to ramp up their efforts to regularly track the spread of the virus in animals.
Watching For New COVID Variants In Wildlife 'Now Critical,' CDC Says
CBS News
Citing concerns over new coronavirus variants that are mutating in American wildlife and could spread back to humans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now urging health authorities to ramp up their efforts to regularly track the spread of the virus in animals.
Almost Two-Thirds Of Ukraine's 7.5M Children Have Been Displaced In 6 Weeks Of War, UN Says
CBS News
Almost two-thirds of Ukraine's 7.5 million children had been displaced just six weeks into the invasion by Russian forces, according to UNICEF, the United Nations' children agency.
Almost Two-Thirds Of Ukraine's 7.5M Children Have Been Displaced In 6 Weeks Of War, UN Says
CBS News
Almost two-thirds of Ukraine's 7.5 million children had been displaced just six weeks into the invasion by Russian forces, according to UNICEF, the United Nations' children agency.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Etsy Sellers Protest Fees By Halting Their Sales For A Week
Associated Press
Some vendors on Etsy say they are halting sales of their items on the site for a week to protest a hike in the fees the crafts e-commerce marketplace charges them.
US Pulls Non-Emergency Staff From Shanghai Amid COVID Surge
Associated Press
The U.S. has ordered non-emergency government staff to leave Shanghai, which is under a tight lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge.
Watching For New COVID Variants In Wildlife 'Now Critical,' CDC Says
CBS News
Citing concerns over new coronavirus variants that are mutating in American wildlife and could spread back to humans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now urging health authorities to ramp up their efforts to regularly track the spread of the virus in animals.
Almost Two-Thirds Of Ukraine's 7.5M Children Have Been Displaced In 6 Weeks Of War, UN Says
CBS News
Almost two-thirds of Ukraine's 7.5 million children had been displaced just six weeks into the invasion by Russian forces, according to UNICEF, the United Nations' children agency.
Mimi Reinhard, Who Typed Up Schindler's List, Dies At 107
CBS News
Mimi Reinhard, a secretary in Oskar Schindler's office who typed up the list of Jews he saved from extermination by Nazi Germany, has died in Israel at the age of 107.
EPA To Try To Fight High Gas Prices At The Pump With Ethanol Blend This Summer
CBS News
The Biden administration is planning to allow a gasoline blend that includes 15% ethanol to continue to be sold into summer, senior administration officials announced Tuesday.
View More Stories