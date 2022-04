Monday, April 11th 2022, 9:25 pm

By: News 9

Monday's Amazing Oklahomans are the officers at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.

They responded to nearly 16,000 animal related calls last year, helping our community and furry friends.

The team is made up of two supervisors, two cruelty investigators and 15 officers.

Happy National Animal Control Appreciation Week from all of us at News 9!