Abortion Bill Clears Final Hurdle At State Capitol

Monday, April 11th 2022, 9:25 pm

Another abortion bill has made its way through the state legislature. House Bill 4327 would ban abortions starting at fertilization.

As early as Tuesday, the governor is expected to sign one of two abortion bills into law. With one already in place in Texas, opponents argue regional access to abortion will be threatened.

Under House Bill 4327, according to one of its authors Senator Nathan Dahm, anyone who performs, aids or abets in abortion could be sued for $10,000 by anyone else.

“So, if I made a donation to an abortion fund, would someone be able to sue me for $10,000?,” said Oklahoma Senator Carri Hicks.

“There is a provision here, if someone aids or abets, including for or reimbursing the cost of abortion, so that would be aiding and abetting potentially, yes,” said Oklahoma Senator Nathan Dahm.

Dahm said the goal is to protect innocent lives, however, there are exceptions.

“This one does have exemptions for rape, sexual assault, or incest,” said Dahm.

Emily Whales of Planned Parenthood Great Plains called the bill a "vigilante, bounty-hunter law copied from anti-choice politicians’ Texas playbook."

Tamya Cox-Touré with the ACLU of Oklahoma said in part, “Everyone deserves the right to make their own decisions about their bodies and their future, including the decision to have an abortion."

Tuesday, the governor is expected to sign a separate abortion bill into law that would sentence physicians who perform abortions to ten years behind bars.



