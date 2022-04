Monday, April 11th 2022, 8:38 pm

By: News 9

Luther police are searching for 16-year-old Augustine "Augie" Friend.

Friend was last seen at about 8 a.m. Monday morning at the Luther Library.

She was wearing a navy hoodie, black joggers and carrying a gray backpack.

She is about 5'5" with a slim build.

Augie suffers from some mental health issued and police are worried about her safety.

If you have any information, contact law enforcement.