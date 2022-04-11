Monday, April 11th 2022, 6:11 pm

Teen Taken Into Custody, Accused Of Shooting Visiting Baseball Players With Airsoft Gun

An 18-year-old woman was arrested last week for allegedly shooting at three visiting baseball players with an Airsoft rifle in Bricktown. The Albuquerque Isotopes were in town to play the OKC Dodgers opening week.

Oklahoma City police said the three Albuquerque baseball players were walking from the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark to their hotel when a car pulled over and opened fire on them.

A car full of teenagers driving around Bricktown took aim at Benjamin Bowden, Brian Serven and Colton Welker outside the ballpark.

“A person in the backseat of the vehicle opened fire with an Airsoft rifle striking all three of them multiple times,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “One of them was hit in the face several times and it came close to his eye.”

The men told officers the rounds also hit them in the neck and chest areas. They described the suspect car as a small, white Nissan. Bricktown officers found the car not long after talking to the baseball players.

“Brought the suspects back to the scene and players positively identified the person involved,” said Knight.

Officers’ body cameras were rolling when they arrested the accused shooter 18-year-old Jessica Allen.

Allen was arrested on complaints of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Officers found the weapon allegedly used in the backseat of the car and said there were four juveniles detained and released at the scene.

News 9 reached out to the Isotopes management for reaction or comment on the players' injuries but did not receive a response.



