Sassy Mama: Easter Treats

Monday, April 11th 2022, 5:24 pm

By: News 9

Sassy Mama is in the house and she's cooking up some Easter Treats that will make your kids smile this holiday weekend.

Jellybean Bracelets

1 package jelly beans (large ones) Dental floss Large “eye” needle

Use the needle and floss to string the jellybeans. Make sure to tie a knot at the end of the thread. String the jellybeans on one at a time. Tie strings together and triple knot. Use a ribbon to tie bows for decoration.

Dipped Peeps on a Stick

1 package peeps Candy melts Candy nose Lollipop sticks

Melt candy melts every 60 seconds in the microwave. Stir and continue till smooth. Dip the stick into the melted chocolate and insert into the bottom of the Peep. Chill in refrigerator for 5 minutes. Remove Peeps from refrigerator and dip into Chocolate and drain on a wire rack. Decorate the face with candy’s. Let the bunny’s dry and then wrap in clear goody bags!



