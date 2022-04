Monday, April 11th 2022, 12:18 pm

By: News 9

The First National Center will open to the public Tuesday after an extensive restoration project.

The 1 million-square-foot interior has new life breathed into it, with revived murals and shined finishes.

The center is expected to add about 300 permanent jobs in Oklahoma City.

“It has a different vibe about it, it looks like the empire state building. They don't build them like that anymore,” said Oklahoma City Mayor Holt.