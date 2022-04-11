ODOT Observes National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week

Monday, April 11th 2022, 5:21 pm

By: Hannah Scholl

Highway work zones are potentially dangerous to motorists and workers alike, and this week is dedicated to raising awareness about the issue.

With overall highway fatalities on the rise, ODOT and the OTA want to remind motorists to put away distractions, give space to others and slow down in work zones.

Monday is the first day of National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, and this safety effort leads to the summer driving season, when around 275 work zones will be in place statewide.

In the past five years, 91 people were killed and 1,455 people were injured in Oklahoma work zone collisions.

Brantley Hendrex with ODOT says work zone safety isn't just for the workers.

"Just as important, obviously, is the safety of the traveling public," he says, "Because most of the fatalities and injuries are motorists, not necessarily our workers. But we feel the danger ourselves just being out there,” said Hendrex.

Some of the activities for the week include a student safety day at Chisholm Trail Technology Center Tuesday, where ODOT crews will share the importance of work zone safety with teen drivers.

The Skydance Bridge will glow orange the nights of April 13th and 14th in honor of the 91 people killed in work zone collisions during the past five years.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Oklahoma Transportation invites the public to join workers in wearing orange and to share their selfies.

For a full list of events, you can click here.