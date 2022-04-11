Water Rate Increase Being Considered For OKC Residents

Monday, April 11th 2022, 10:15 am

Oklahoma City residents could soon see an increase in monthly water bills.

City leaders say the increase would help replace old infrastructure for drinking water and wastewater as well as improve system reliability.

It would also ensure adequate water supply through the year 2060 and build reserves to help fund debris pick-up after storms.

In order to do this, the average rates for water, wastewater and solid waste would go up by 4% for the next five years.

At this time, a single family in Oklahoma City pays a little over $97 for their water bills, and with this increase, that family would pay a little under $101.

City councilors are set to vote on the increase April 26th.

If approved, the new rate would start June 1st.

