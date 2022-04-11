Edmond Standoff Ends With Man In Custody

Monday, April 11th 2022, 12:48 pm

By: News 9

Authorities responded to a domestic call in the 4000 block of Belmar Court in Edmond Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Once officers arrived on scene, a woman at the residence told police her husband shot off his gun in the home and at her vehicle as she was leaving.

Authorities also discovered two other adults, as well as a child, were in the home.

All three people made it out of the home without injury.

The incident then turned into a standoff with the police and the suspect inside.

The standoff lasted a total of nine hours and ended around 7 a.m. Monday morning.

The suspect then surrendered on his own without incident and was taken into custody.

Late Monday morning, Edmond Police identified the suspect as Andrew Brandon Bostwick.

At this time, he is facing charges of Felony Pointing a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm after a Felony Conviction.