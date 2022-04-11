Warm Highs And Sunny Skies Ahead Of Storm Chances

Monday, April 11th 2022, 7:05 am

A cold front is pushing through Monday morning.

Rain and storm chances push into southeast Oklahoma later in the day.

We will monitor the zone in yellow for large hail, damaging winds and a low tornado threat.

For OKC, look for highs in the low 70s with sunny skies and relaxing winds.

On Monday night, lows will be in the mid and upper 50s with increasing Gulf moisture as the warm front lifts in.

Tuesday is a day to stay plugged in.

We will be warm and windy with a dryline punching in from the west.

Folks in western parts of the state, the fire danger is extreme!

For central and eastern Oklahoma, the severe threat ramps up after 3:00 p.m.

The way it looks right now, most of the region has a low chance for storms.

However, any storm that forms Tuesday will quickly become severe.

Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible.

Our team of trackers will be out and will bring you updates as the day rolls along.