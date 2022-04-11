Monday, April 11th 2022, 6:52 am

Garvin County Man To Appear In Court Following Animal Neglect Charge

A Garvin County man faces a felony charge after 23 dead cattle were found on his property.

The scene shocked the Garvin County Sheriff, who called this one of the worst cases of animal abuse the office has seen.

The sheriff says deputies have been looking into this pasture on Dale Jones' property for months, leading to them intervening.

While walking the property, the probable cause affidavit says deputies found 23 dead cows and observed 30 more in poor condition.

Those court documents say they saw hips and backbones with no muscle tone, the grass was grazed down to dirt and the ponds had several carcasses.

“We checked oil wells, we checked the water, we checked the soil, you know we're checking even properties around, thinking maybe there's something going on with the water because that's how neglected these cattle were. Come to find out everything checked out clear,” said Sheriff Jim Mullett of Garvin County.

The sheriff says officials reached out to Jones months ago asking him to make improvements, but saw no change.

A vet also rated the animals' condition on a scale of one to six, and the cows received a one.

The remaining cattle were seized by the county.

The sheriff says the health of those cows is improving.

Jones now faces a felony animal neglect charge.

He is expected in court next month.