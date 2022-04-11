×
Watch Live: News 9 This Morning
×
Watch Our Special: Ahead Of The Storm
×
Special Feature: Beyond The Bell with Scott Mitchell
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@12PM
LIVE
NOW
59°
Feels like 56°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Monday Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Join the conversation (
)
Monday, April 11th 2022, 12:26 am
By:
Justin Rudicel
Monday Forecast With Justin Rudicel
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Monday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
More Like This
Monday Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Monday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Monday Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Monday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Sunday Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Sunday Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Evening Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Saturday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Evening Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Saturday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Forecast
Cassie Heiter
News 9 Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Saturday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Forecast
Cassie Heiter
News 9 Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Saturday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
View More Stories
More Like This
Monday Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Monday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Sunday Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Evening Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Saturday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Forecast
Cassie Heiter
News 9 Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Saturday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Friday Afternoon Forecast
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel has your Afternoon Forecast for April 8, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Friday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for April 8, 2022.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Accused Shooter In Lady Gaga Dog Theft Mistakenly Freed
Associated Press
A gunman accused of shooting and seriously wounding Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stealing her two French bulldogs was mistakenly released from jail and is being sought, authorities said Friday.
Accused Shooter In Lady Gaga Dog Theft Mistakenly Freed
Associated Press
A gunman accused of shooting and seriously wounding Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stealing her two French bulldogs was mistakenly released from jail and is being sought, authorities said Friday.
‘The Eagle Has Landed’ Author Jack Higgins Dead At 92
Associated Press
British author Jack Higgins, who wrote “The Eagle Has Landed” and other bestselling thrillers and espionage novels, has died. He was 92.
‘The Eagle Has Landed’ Author Jack Higgins Dead At 92
Associated Press
British author Jack Higgins, who wrote “The Eagle Has Landed” and other bestselling thrillers and espionage novels, has died. He was 92.
Michael Jackson Musical To Launch National Tour In 2023
Associated Press
The new, splashy Broadway musical about Michael Jackson is going to moonwalk across America next year.
Michael Jackson Musical To Launch National Tour In 2023
Associated Press
The new, splashy Broadway musical about Michael Jackson is going to moonwalk across America next year.
Stephen Nehrenz Severe Weather Update (3 a.m.)
News On 6
A round of storms is making its way across Green Country on Monday morning.
Stephen Nehrenz Severe Weather Update (3 a.m.)
News On 6
A round of storms is making its way across Green Country on Monday morning.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Accused Shooter In Lady Gaga Dog Theft Mistakenly Freed
Associated Press
A gunman accused of shooting and seriously wounding Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stealing her two French bulldogs was mistakenly released from jail and is being sought, authorities said Friday.
‘The Eagle Has Landed’ Author Jack Higgins Dead At 92
Associated Press
British author Jack Higgins, who wrote “The Eagle Has Landed” and other bestselling thrillers and espionage novels, has died. He was 92.
Michael Jackson Musical To Launch National Tour In 2023
Associated Press
The new, splashy Broadway musical about Michael Jackson is going to moonwalk across America next year.
Stephen Nehrenz Severe Weather Update (3 a.m.)
News On 6
A round of storms is making its way across Green Country on Monday morning.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Parts On Northeast Oklahoma
News On 6
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for several counties in Northeast Oklahoma on Monday morning.
Biden To Nominate New ATF Director, Release Ghost Gun Rule
Associated Press
President Joe Biden is nominating an Obama-era U.S. attorney to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as his administration unveils its formal rule to rein in ghost guns, privately made firearms without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up at crime scenes, six people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
View More Stories