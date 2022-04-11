Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect For Parts Of Oklahoma

Monday, April 11th 2022, 2:30 am

By: News 9

Update 2:15 a.m. 4/11/2022

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for several counties in Oklahoma on Monday morning.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) the watch is currently in place for Garfield, Kay, Kingfisher, Logan and Noble counties until 4 a.m.

Update 12:32 a.m. 4/11/2022

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Garfield, Kay and Noble counties until 12:15 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Garfield, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Noble and Payne counties until 4 a.m.

According to News 9 Meteorologist David Payne, storms are moving across Northern Oklahoma to the NE at about 35 MPH.

Payne said he expects heavy rain, small hail and lots of lighting as the storm progresses. There is a chance a few of the storms could become severe overnight.

