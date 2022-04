Sunday, April 10th 2022, 4:39 pm

By: News 9

The Warr Acres Fire Department battled a house fire near N. Ann Arbor Ave. and NW 50th St. on Sunday.

Authorities said the fire started in the garage and moved to the attic.

News 9 learned that a neighbor noticed the fire and called 911 while the residents were gone.

Warr Acres FD said no one was injured and all residents made it out safe, but the home suffered major smoke and water damage.

Fire crews are now working to put out any hot spots.