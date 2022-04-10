Warmer Day Expected Before Possibility Of Storms Tonight

Sunday, April 10th 2022, 11:05 am

By: News 9

Our warm Sunday will likely come at a cost with higher winds and an increased fire threat.

High temperatures in and near Oklahoma City could reach into the upper 80s with north and south winds that will hover between 15 and 25 miles per hour.

As we head into the late afternoon hours, a weak surface low along with a cold front and dryline is expected to move into the Interstate 44/Interstate 35 corridor.

The low moisture may be enough to produce a few isolated storms along the cold front.

