Authorities Arrest 2 Men Connected To Double Homicide In Pawnee County

Sunday, April 10th 2022, 8:16 am

By: News 9, News On 6

Two suspects are in custody after a double homicide late Saturday night in eastern Pawnee County.

According to a Pawnee County Sheriff's spokesman, the incident happened after 10 p.m. at the Edge Water RV Park in Cleveland.

Authorities said a fight broke out at the RV park that resulted in a stabbing. Deputies from the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene and found two men dead.

They were able to determine the suspects' identities and learned that they fled the scene and were on their way to Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police assisted Pawnee County deputies in the search and were able to track down the suspects, who were identified as Sonny Jose Trujillo and Isaiah Decayla Lopez.

The 44-year-old Trujillo and 25-year-old Lopez were both booked into the Pawnee County jail on two first-degree murder complaints as well as accessory to murder.

Deputies said the incident is still under investigation.