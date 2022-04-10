2 Killed In Pawnee County; Authorities Looking For Suspects

Saturday, April 9th 2022, 11:30 pm

By: News 9

Two men were found dead Saturday night in the roadway at an RV Park in eastern Pawnee County, according to a Pawnee County Sheriff's spokesman.

The incident happened after 10 p.m. at the Edge Water RV Park.

Deputies are looking for a white 2012 Buick SUV with Oklahoma license plate No. KEC703 and a white Chevrolet four-door pickup with Oklahoma license plate No. JBR099. They are both believed to be possibly headed to Oklahoma City.

The suspects are Hispanic males and both are armed and dangerous, according to authorities. The Sheriff's Office added in an email sent to news stations that there are young children in at least one of the vehicles. No ages or descriptions were included in the email.



