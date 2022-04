Saturday, April 9th 2022, 10:35 pm

By: News 9

Air Force Member Bonds Out Of Jail After Sexual Battery Arrest

An Air Force reservist caught on camera trying to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex, bonds out of jail.

Del City Police arrested Jason Burdett after being caught by a group that tracks online predators.

Related Story: Oklahoma Predator Prevention Catch Tinker Base Airman Attempting To Meet 15-Year-Old

Oklahoma Predator Prevention said Burdett sent several explicit messages to their decoy. He was arrested on a sexual battery charge, his bond set at $25,000.